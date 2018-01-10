Houston Lake water level to drop

The water level on Houston Lake will start dropping soon.
The 150-acre lake will be lowered three to five feet beginning Jan. 22 to allow home owners to work on their docks, said Robbie Dunbar, Houston County director of operations.
Although the lake is owned by Houston Lake Country Club, the county owns the dam and the public has access there, including a boat ramp. Approval of the county commission is required to lower the lake, and the board gave that approval at its Dec. 4 meeting.
The lake will be closed to the public from Jan. 22 until Feb. 19.
Dunbar said the lake is lowered for maintenance purposes about every three years, but it has been longer this time due to drought in past years. He said there was concern about how long it could take for the lake to recover.
The reason the county owns the dam is that it was destroyed in the Flood of '94 and rebuilt with FEMA funds, Dunbar said. With public funds used to rebuild it, an agreement was reached with Houston Lake Country Club to allow public access, as well as a process for lowering the lake when needed.
Dunbar said some people come from out of the county to use the lake, which is why an effort is made to make the public aware of the lowering.
The lake is located on South Houston Lake Road between Warner Robins and Perry.
