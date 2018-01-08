Warner Robins police dispatched to 'shots fired'

Police were dispatched early Monday to a 'shots fired' call in the 900 block of Crestwood Terrace.
Arriving officers were told that the front of a house had been shot up by unknown persons and an unknown vehicle had driven off afterward, Assistant Chief John Wagner said in an email.
A 40-year-old woman who had been inside the home told police that she was struck by a bullet and drove herself to the hospital, Wagner said.
The woman had a non-life threatening injury to the leg and was treated at Houston Medical Center, Wagner said.
Two other adults inside the home at the time of the incident were not injured, Wagner said.
Police found shell casings from a small caliber weapon at the scene and several bullet holes in the home, Wagner said.
"I feel like with the rounds found, it more than likely meant persons fled after shooting rather than driving by," Wagner said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Warner Robins police Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380, or or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
