Centerville police are asking for the public's help through Facebook in identifying three people who allegedly smashed windows of vehicles in busy parking lots to take purses left inside the autos in plain view. This is one of the suspects.
Centerville police are asking for the public's help through Facebook in identifying three people who allegedly smashed windows of vehicles in busy parking lots to take purses left inside the autos in plain view. This is one of the suspects. Centerville police on Facebook cropped photo
Centerville police are asking for the public's help through Facebook in identifying three people who allegedly smashed windows of vehicles in busy parking lots to take purses left inside the autos in plain view. This is one of the suspects. Centerville police on Facebook cropped photo

Houston & Peach

Suspects smashed windows of vehicles at busy Centerville parking lots, police say

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 05, 2018 10:38 AM

Centerville police are asking for the public's help through Facebook in identifying three people suspected of a rash of auto break-ins Thursday night.

The two men and a woman were seen a Chevrolet Equinox driving into busy parking lots and smashing vehicle windows, the post said. They targeted vehicles with purses that were left in plain view.

Two of the suspects tried to use a stolen credit card at a Kroger store for a $2,100 purchase, the post said. They failed.

Shoppers are advised to lock their vehicles and not to leave any personal belongings inside, the post said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you recognize any of the suspects, call Centerville police at 478-953-4222.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'
'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

View More Video