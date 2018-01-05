Suspects smashed windows of vehicles at busy Centerville parking lots, police say

Centerville police are asking for the public's help through Facebook in identifying three people suspected of a rash of auto break-ins Thursday night.
The two men and a woman were seen a Chevrolet Equinox driving into busy parking lots and smashing vehicle windows, the post said. They targeted vehicles with purses that were left in plain view.
Two of the suspects tried to use a stolen credit card at a Kroger store for a $2,100 purchase, the post said. They failed.
Shoppers are advised to lock their vehicles and not to leave any personal belongings inside, the post said.
If you recognize any of the suspects, call Centerville police at 478-953-4222.
