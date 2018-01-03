Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden
Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden Special to The Telegraph
Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden Special to The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Houston County judge to hear arguments in a Georgia Supreme Court case

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 03, 2018 03:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden has been designated to serve Monday on the Georgia Supreme Court.

Lumsden is serving in place of Justice Nels S.D. Peterson for arguments in a case that Peterson disqualified himself from, according to a release from the Georgia Supreme Court.

The case is an appeal of a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling upholding a man's conviction in Cobb County for aggravated assault of a police officer.

Besides hearing arguments, Lumsden, 46, will participate in the state high court's decision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lumsden was appointed to the Houston County Superior Court in January 2007 by then Gov. Sonny Perdue. She has been re-elected without opposition three times.

Lumsden previously served as a prosecutor for 10 years, including the last five as chief assistant district attorney for the Houston County Judicial Circuit. She presides over the Houston Mental Health Accountability Court and the Day Reporting Center substance abuse recovery program.

Additionally, Lumsden serves on the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, the board of trustees for the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education and as vice-chairperson of the continuing education committee for the Council of Superior Court Judges.

She is a 1993 graduate of Florida State University and a 1996 graduate of Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law.

Lumsden is married to Derrek Lumsden. They have two daughters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'
'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

View More Video