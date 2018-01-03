Houston County judge to hear arguments in a Georgia Supreme Court case

Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden has been designated to serve Monday on the Georgia Supreme Court.
Lumsden is serving in place of Justice Nels S.D. Peterson for arguments in a case that Peterson disqualified himself from, according to a release from the Georgia Supreme Court.
The case is an appeal of a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling upholding a man's conviction in Cobb County for aggravated assault of a police officer.
Besides hearing arguments, Lumsden, 46, will participate in the state high court's decision.
Lumsden was appointed to the Houston County Superior Court in January 2007 by then Gov. Sonny Perdue. She has been re-elected without opposition three times.
Lumsden previously served as a prosecutor for 10 years, including the last five as chief assistant district attorney for the Houston County Judicial Circuit. She presides over the Houston Mental Health Accountability Court and the Day Reporting Center substance abuse recovery program.
Additionally, Lumsden serves on the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, the board of trustees for the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education and as vice-chairperson of the continuing education committee for the Council of Superior Court Judges.
She is a 1993 graduate of Florida State University and a 1996 graduate of Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law.
Lumsden is married to Derrek Lumsden. They have two daughters.
