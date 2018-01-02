She sprayed lighter fluid in his eyes, then torched the garage in argument, warrant says

A woman is accused of spraying lighter fluid in a man's eyes during an argument, then setting fire to the garage of the Warner Robins home his mother was renting.
Tammy Lynn McGhee, 49, of Collinsville, Alabama, was charged with arson, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the incident, a warrant said.
The blaze engulfed the garage about 6:20 a.m. Saturday and severely damaged the Pleasant Hill Court home, according to the warrant.
Never miss a local story.
A 1995 Maxda MX-5 Miata belonging to the man's mother was also badly damaged.
When the man was sprayed with the lighter fluid, he closed a door of the garage and went inside the home to wipe his eyes. McGhee was still inside the garage.
Moments later, the man heard popping sounds.
"When he opened the door, he saw a wall of flames inside the garage," the warrant said.
The man alerted his brother, who was in the home, to the fire..
McGhee ran out another door of the garage.
She was being held Tuesday without bond in the Houston County jail.
The home was valued at $62,300, according to Houston County property tax records.
Comments