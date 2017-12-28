Houston & Peach

Ninety-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in Warner Robins crash

December 28, 2017

A 90-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Russell Parkway and Tharpe Road, police said.

Lottie Floyd was a passenger in a 2008 Chevy Colorado whose 86-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Tharpe Road and pulled out in front of a 1997 Ford Econoline that was westbound on Russell Parkway, according to a Warner Robins police news release issued Thursday.

Floyd and the Colorado's driver, who were not wearing safety belts, were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, with head injuries, the release said. Floyd died several hours later, and the driver remains hospitalized.

The van's driver and and his four passengers sustained minor injuries, the release said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:57 p.m. to the crash, which shut down the intersection for an extended time, according to the release.

Officer Christopher Fussell with the Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

