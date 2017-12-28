Do you recognize this man? Centerville police want to know who he is

Centerville police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman from photos posted on the agency's Facebook page.
They want to question them about a shoplifting case, according to the post.
The Wednesday afternoon post is performing well on social media and had been shared nearly 200 times by Thursday morning.
Centerville police Capt. Billy Boney said police have yet to identify them.
If you can identify them, call Centerville police Sgt. Ryan Powell at 478-953-4222.
