Convicted sex offender arrested within hours after Facebook post

A convicted sex offender was in custody within 90 minutes Wednesday of the Houston County Sheriff's Office asking the public to be on the lookout for him via Facebook after he absconded.
Saint Claire Brown, 40, of Warner Robins, was convicted of statutory rape in 1998, according to the GBI's online sex offender registry.
Brown pleaded guilty Thursday for failing to register as a sexual offender and was sentenced to 10 years probation, according to Houston County Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody.
Brown was facing trial on previous charges of interference with his electronic monitoring earlier this year on Feb. 13 and June 6, but the charges were dismissed in consideration of his plea to the failure to register charge, Woody said.
Additionally, Brown is facing trial on a 2015 burglary and financial transaction fraud charges, Woody said.
Brown was arrested about 5 p.m. in Centerville, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland. Brown was known to frequent Centerville and Warner Robins, according to the 3:24 p.m. post.
The post was shared more than 200 times by late afternoon.
