Perry FFA bounces back from fire

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire Perry Future Farmers of America students have bounced back from a barn fire that wiped out their show pigs and are getting ready for their first big show of the season. Perry Future Farmers of America students have bounced back from a barn fire that wiped out their show pigs and are getting ready for their first big show of the season. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

