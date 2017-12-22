Police seek shooter after bullets fly into house

Bullets flew through a Warner Robins neighborhood late Thursday.
Police are looking for the shooter who fired several shots into a home in the 200 block of Evergreen Street, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The gunshots rang out at about 10 p.m. Thursday, but no one was hurt.
The shooter has not been located.
Anyone with information is urged to phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
