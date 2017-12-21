Air Force center coming to former Publix building

The Air Force is putting a collaborative technology and training center in a former Publix grocery store in Warner Robins.
The Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the facility in a release issued late Thursday.
"The facility will provide quick reaction and qualification capabilities for new technologies and processes in a non-production environment; training capabilities for advanced technology equipment and processes; and cross-discipline collaboration space to share ideas and interact real-time in a fast-paced and dynamic environment," the release stated.
Faye Bank-Anderson, director of public affairs at Robins, said she didn't have any further information about the facility, including how many people it would serve.
The release said the facility will be used by scientists, engineers, technicians and educators "to help revolutionize future manufacturing technologies by late 2018."
“Middle Georgia has a long and strong relationship with the Unites States Air Force, and I couldn’t be more supportive or proud of the Air Force’s decision to bring a new Advanced Technology and Training Center to Warner Robins,” U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., said in the release.
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, also offered praise for the concept.
“Innovation is about people working together,” he said. “The Air Force Advanced Technology and Training Center is a place where people can collaborate and marry great ideas with technology."
He said the facility is the first of its kind and "a big win" for Robins and Middle Georgia.
The release stated that the center will allow people to train on new technologies and test them without interrupting aircraft production.
"This center is going to help us reach beyond (the base) to interact with the men and women of the local community in ways we couldn't before,” Thomas Fischer, director of engineering and technical management for the Air Force Sustainment Center, said in the release. "This center will enable Robins Air Force Base and Middle Georgia to strengthen ties to work together in order to solve the Department of Defense's most difficult challenges and educate the current and future industry experts to ensure our air superiority."
