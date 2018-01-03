Houston's airport is flying high

More Videos 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash Pause 2:01 Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 1:06 Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2018 0101 Perry Airport WC WM.mp4 The Perry-Houston County Airport has seen many improvements in recent years that have led to an increase in traffic and record fuel sales, said Airport Manager Jim Marquardt. The Perry-Houston County Airport has seen many improvements in recent years that have led to an increase in traffic and record fuel sales, said Airport Manager Jim Marquardt. Woody Marshall and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

