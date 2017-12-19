An artist rendering shows the design of new signage coming to Perry to help people find places of interest.
An artist rendering shows the design of new signage coming to Perry to help people find places of interest. Special
An artist rendering shows the design of new signage coming to Perry to help people find places of interest. Special

Houston & Peach

Ever been lost in Perry? New signs may help

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 19, 2017 06:27 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 06:38 PM

Perry

The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter brings more than a million visitors into Perry each year, but it's not always easy for them to find their way around.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a plan to put 105 new wayfinding signs around the city, pointing people to public buildings such as City Hall and the Board of Education, the fairgrounds, large industries and more. The cost is expected to approach $1 million, but it will be done over several years as the money is available, said Robert Smith, the city's director of economic development.

"It's mostly geared toward out-of-town folks," Smith said prior to the meeting. "When they are coming to Perry they can get to where they need to be."

A few of the signs have already been ordered and will go up soon, while the others will be put up over time. Although people commonly use GPS on smartphones to find places these days, Smith said there are still a lot of people stopping in Perry to ask for directions. He also noted that it's safer to follow signs than to be looking down at a phone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some of the signs will replace old ones while others are new.

"Our current wayfinding is woefully inadequate," Smith said.

He also pointed out that 50,000 visitors per day come into Perry on Interstate 75.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'
'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

View More Video