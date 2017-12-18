Facebook post warns of scary drug after woman finds plastic baggie on car

A post about a scary drug is making the rounds on Facebook.
The post warns of people putting baggies of drugs on cars after someone left one on a vehicle parked outside a Warner Robins store.
A Warner Robins police officer was sent to the parking lot of Academy Sporting Goods at 2907 Watson Blvd. about 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a woman "found a small, empty baggie" on her car, Assistant Police Chief John Wagner said.
The woman didn't touch the baggie and flicked it to the ground with her key, Wagner said in an email.
"The baggie, which appeared to have a residue inside, was collected and submitted to be destroyed," Wagner said. "There is no indication or pattern we have seen nor been reported that persons are putting their empty 'drug' baggie on vehicles to harm anyone."
"As far as a drug on the outside that could kill people, again, no indication or pattern seen here, but in light of overdoses and potential for contamination, we (law enforcement in general) take a universal precaution not to touch anything that may be hazardous to us or share with any others," Wagner said. "I would encourage the public to do the same. "
There was not enough residue in the baggie to determine what had been inside, Wagner said.
By 1 p.m. Monday, the Facebook post had been shared more than 13,000 times and had more than 940 reactions.
Warner Robins police officers are expected to start carrying life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses.
The Middle Georgia area had a string of overdoses, some deadly, earlier this year from people taking what were believed to be fake tablets of Percocet, a prescription painkiller. The pills contained a toxic synthetic opiate blend, authorities said.
Telegraph archives were used in this article.
