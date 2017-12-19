Neighbors spread Christmas cheer through friendly light war

More Videos 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper Pause 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:15 Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:19 Family Dollar robbery suspect captured on surveillance camera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Neighbors have friendly Christmas light war A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights. A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

