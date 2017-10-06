Parents reminded to talk to children about ‘stranger danger’ after bus stop incident

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” after a recent incident at a school bus stop.
Students waiting for a school bus in Bonaire were approached by a man who told them they’d missed the bus and offered them a ride, according to the Facebook post.
The students did not get in the man’s vehicle, which was described in the post only as gray in color and with a loud exhaust. The students remembered what they’d learned about stranger danger.
The suspect was described as a white male with gray hair, a ponytail and a goatee, the post said.
The incident is thought to be isolated, with no other similar cases reported, the post said.
The post encourages parents to be vigilant about the safety of their children, to educate them about stranger danger and to help them make safe choices while going to and from school.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Houston County sheriff’s Cpl. Eric Salter at 478-542-2085.
