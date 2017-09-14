Houston & Peach

Houston County shooting now a homicide investigation; Victim identified

By Becky Purser

September 14, 2017 1:49 PM

A man was found shot Thursday in the roadway in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive has died.

The victim has been identified as Curtis Thomas, 23, of Warner Robins, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.

A 911 caller reported that a man had been shot and that he was in the roadway, Harlowe said.

The man was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Harlowe said.

Entrances to the Pinewood mobile home park where the shooting happened are blocked off, Harlowe said.

Thomas did not live in the mobile home park, Harlowe said.

Sheriff’s investigators are on scene working to determine what happened, Harlowe said.

The incident is now a homicide investigation, Harlowe said.

Becky Purser

