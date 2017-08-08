Centerville police need help in identifying this suspect in thefts of packages from the porch of a home.
Centerville police need help in identifying this suspect in thefts of packages from the porch of a home. Cropped photo from a Centerville police Facebook post
Centerville police need help in identifying this suspect in thefts of packages from the porch of a home. Cropped photo from a Centerville police Facebook post

Houston & Peach

Video, photos show suspects taking off with packages from Centerville home

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 08, 2017 7:46 PM

Centerville police don’t know their names, but they’ve got them on a home security video.

Two people are shown running up to a porch and making off with some packages in a video posted by Centerville police on Facebook.

One man is wearing a purple shirt, camouflage shorts, a ball cap and tennis shoes.

He runs up to the porch and grabs a package and tosses it to a person behind him. That person has on a blue shirt and pants.

Then the purple-shirted man runs off with a second package.

If you can identify the suspects in these photos and video, Centerville police ask that you call detective Sgt. Christine Welch at 478-953-4222.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary
'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire
4:19

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."

View More Video