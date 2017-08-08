Video, photos show suspects taking off with packages from Centerville home

Centerville police don’t know their names, but they’ve got them on a home security video.
Two people are shown running up to a porch and making off with some packages in a video posted by Centerville police on Facebook.
One man is wearing a purple shirt, camouflage shorts, a ball cap and tennis shoes.
He runs up to the porch and grabs a package and tosses it to a person behind him. That person has on a blue shirt and pants.
Then the purple-shirted man runs off with a second package.
If you can identify the suspects in these photos and video, Centerville police ask that you call detective Sgt. Christine Welch at 478-953-4222.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
