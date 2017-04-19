Centerville officials get stayover option in amended travel policy

The mayor and City Council in Centerville, along with appointed city officials, are getting the option of staying overnight on the evening before qualified travel outings begin.
According to the city’s travel policy, travel for official city business, conferences, training and similar approved outings qualify.
Previously, the city policy’s wording allowed officials the option of staying overnight on the last day of a conference if there was conference content on that day.
It did not allow for the option of staying overnight the evening before it started.
The unanimously approved policy change allows for both and changes wording from “conference” to “event.”
“But underline the word option,” said Councilman Randall Wright after supporting the change. “It’s not in stone. It’s an option and that means you don’t have to do it.”
Other aspects of the travel policy remain the same, including that all travel is subject to “budget constraints” and that arrangements, reimbursements and related matters are administered by the city clerk.
The policy also does not allow expenses of an official’s accompanying spouse to be reimbursed or placed on a city credit card.
Among other matters during the council’s regular work session Tuesday, approval was given to spend $3,900 to replace an old utility trailer used by the public works department. The council also adopted a Title VI Non-Discrimination Agreement that Mayor John Harley said federal and state authorities required to be approved every three years in order for the city to receive Georgia Department of Transpiration funds for road-related projects.
Among other information and discussions were activities at Central Park at Centerville and the next city-sponsored free event, an outdoor showing at 8 p.m. April 22 of “The Secret Life of Pets,” the first of regular Popcorn in the Park events during the summer.
