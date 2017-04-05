Centerville cops giving bulletproof vests to “brothers and sisters” in Pulaski

Centerville police are giving their used bulletproof vests to their “brothers and sisters” in the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
City Council members approved the donation during its regular meeting Tuesday at the request of Centerville Police Chief Chuck Hadden.
Hadden told council members bulletproof vests are rated by the National Institute of Justice as having a life of five years, which the Centerville vests have passed. He said after five years vests may be less effective and have extensive wear and tear but that they still have some use and bullet-stopping power.
He said the used, lightweight body armor will be given for use by Pulaski’s part-time sheriff’s deputies who currently have no such protection.
Hadden said the Centerville vests were sitting in storage and that all city officers have up-to-date vests following purchases made in the past year.
In December, upon learning some Centerville officers didn’t have vests, Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig offered to buy them vests using forfeited funds his office had available from a racketeering case.
Hadden said after learning of the need in Pulaski, his department didn’t want the old vests to sit unused.
“I’d sleep better knowing we were helping our brothers and sisters out there by letting them use something we’re not,” he said.
The council agreed and voted unanimously to donate the department’s six used vests.
“I’m just so thankful we can do this,” said Mayor John Harley. “Last year we were in the same situation.”
Citywide cleanup
During the meeting, Councilman Randall Wright reported 37.8 tons of garbage was collected and removed during a citywide cleanup effort April 1.
He said 13.7 tons had been brought by residents to temporary roll-off dumpsters at the Centerville Recycling Center and 24.1 tons were collected by sanitation trucks running through the city.
Wright said 24 volunteers were at the center helping collect refuse and recyclables, including nine sanitation employees, eight Boy Scouts from Troop 400, plus city employees, regular center volunteers and members of the Centerville Lions Club.
According to Wright, among the items collected for recycling or to be hauled to the county landfill were 18 automobile tires, which he said the center will have to pay disposal fees for. However, Wright asked Centerville Operations Director Mike Brumfield if they would qualify for free disposal through Houston County’s tire amnesty event coming April 20-22.
Brumfield informed council and residents on hand Tuesday of the county’s plan to accept tires at no charge during those dates at three locations: the Houston County Annex parking lot at 200 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins, the county purchasing office in Perry at 2020 Kings Chapel Road and the Houston County Landfill at 2080 Ga. 247 in Kathleen at the southern end of the county.
Because of money from a state grant, the county is accepting tires at no direct cost to residents for disposal, but tire stores and related commercial outfits still have to pay.
Wright and Brumfield agreed to check with county officials to see if tires collected by the city from residents would qualify for the free disposal.
Other business
In a series of proclamations, the council proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city as well as calling it White Cane Month in light of efforts by the Centerville Lions Club and Lions everywhere to help those with sight and hearing loss. The council also named April 23-29 as Georgia Cities Week, a statewide focus supported by the Georgia Municipal Association.
The council tabled one agenda item: granting a business license to a new home-based business called Angela’s Shopping Bonanza. Wright said there were questions remaining about the business’ application and its owner was not at the meeting to answer them.
Comments