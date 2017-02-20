Want free rodeo tickets? Here's how to get them.

The annual Georgia National Rodeo is coming back to Perry Feb. 23-25, and you can get free tickets to Friday's show.
The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is giving away four free tickets on its Facebook page. All you have to do is tag a friend in the post below and share it to your timeline.
Rodeo ticket sales are on FIRE!!! So guess what, we are giving away 4 tickets, that's right FOUR tickets for the Friday...Posted by Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter on Monday, February 20, 2017
If you aren't lucky enough to win the tickets, you can purchase them at georgianationalrodeo.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments