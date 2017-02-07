Man goes to prison after exposing himself at public library

A Warner Robins man who exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl at the Nola Brantley Memorial Library was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday without the possibility of parole.
A Houston County jury convicted Terrell Rufus Lindsey, 55, of child molestation for exposing his penis and then masturbating in front of the teen, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards.
Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams sentenced Lindsey immediately afterward as recidivist. Lindsey was also sentenced to a year of probation after his release from prison.
Lindsey has a 2000 armed robbery conviction in Spalding County, a 1994 theft by taking conviction in Dougherty County and a 1982 conviction for burglary in Pike County, Edwards said.
On June 23, 2015, two teenage girls were reading in the teen section of the public library on Watson Boulevard when Lindsey came in and sat down with a copy of Seventeen magazine.
He positioned himself in front of one the girls, then proceeded with the sex act, Edwards said.
Lindsey left a fingerprint on the magazine that police collected as evidence against him.
Lindsey claimed he had only adjusted himself.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
