Four arrested in attempted home invasion

Four people are accused of an attempted home invasion in the 200 block of Cornell Drive late Wednesday.
Taylor Turner, 19, Andrez Vasquez, 22, James Owens III, 32, and William Eubanks, 26, were each charged with attempted burglary, attempted armed robbery, theft by receiving stolen property, and false statements, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Turner was also charged with driving on a suspended license, and Vasquez, Owens and Eubanks were also charged with open container violation.
The four were arrested after police spotted a gold Cadillac in the area that matched the description given in the attempted home invasion, the release said.
A police dog alerted to a weapon during the traffic stop, and a shotgun and handgun were found inside the vehicle. The handgun was reported stolen from Bibb County, according to the release.
