Houston hires new public defender

The public defender office in Houston County has a new leader.
The County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved Claudia Meier as chief public defender. She has worked in the office for the past 17 years and has been senior assistant public defender for 10 years.
Chief Superior Court Judge Edward Lukemire swore in Meier immediately after the vote.
“I have dedicated the past 17 years of my life to this office,” she said. “I want to see it continue to do the great work that we have been known for.”
She is replacing Nick White, whom the commission fired Aug. 3. Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said at the time that White was being fired because the board thought the office “needed a new direction.”
White said he was fired because he had insisted that the office needed more attorneys. He said state guidelines call for two additional attorneys with the office’s caseload.
Meier declined to address that issue, citing pending litigation. White said immediately following his firing that he planned to sue, but Stalnaker said Tuesday no lawsuit has been filed nor has there been a notice to sue.
Monica Wilburn, president of the Houston County Bar Association, served on the committee that recommended Meier and was at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think they made a great choice,” she said.
The meeting was also attended by Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden.
“I’ve worked with Claudia for a lot of years and I am confident she is going to be terrific,” Lumsden told the board. “You made the right choice.”
G.E. “Bo” Adams, Superior Court judge elect, was also at the meeting as well as District Attorney George Hartwig. Both also spoke favorably of Meier.
Meier is a 1998 graduate of Mercer Law School.
