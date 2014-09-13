Two Monroe deputies shot while responding to attempted suicide

1:42 'I've seen my share of bad wrecks,' says coroner offering free New Year's rides Pause

0:56 Women's center in Macon paved way for many

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:41 Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival changes

1:39 Mystery benefactor helps police "tie one on"

0:55 Record turnout for early voting in Macon

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation