Two Monroe deputies shot while responding to attempted suicide

Two Monroe County deputies were shot Saturday and one is believed to be in critical condition.
A release from the sheriff’s office identified the deputies as Jeff Wilson and Michael Norris. The release did not give their conditions, but County Commission Chairman Mike Bilderback said Norris was shot in the head and is believed to be in critical condition.
He was unsure about Wilson’s condition, but he said Wilson was able to handcuff the suspect despite being shot. “That’s pretty amazing to me,” he said.
The release stated that the suspect is in custody but his name is not being released. It stated that the deputies were called to 111 Haley Lane in Bolingbroke at 5:45 p.m. because a man was attempting suicide. They exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Both deputies were taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment.
