Are you paying more in property taxes since consolidation? It depends on where you live

Macon-Bibb County property taxes will likely increase for the second year in a row in 2018.
But even with another tax hike, will property owners pay more taxes than before consolidation?
It depends on where you lived five years ago.
Prior to consolidation in 2014, people living within the city limits paid a much higher millage rate than those in unincorporated Bibb.
In 2013, Macon city residents were paying 24 mills compared to 14.6 in unincorporated Bibb. Macon residents at the time were "double taxed," meaning they paid taxes to both the city and county governments. This amounted to city property owners paying 9.7 mills more than county residents, which came out to $320 more annually on a property valued at $100,000.
Fast forward to today. County commissioners are continuing to work on a 2019 budget plan that now proposes increasing the rate by 3 mills, bringing it to 21 mills, which would cost about $693 annually for a $100,000 property.
If property taxes are raised another 3 mills this year to support county government operations, people living within the former city limits would still pay about $100 less than before consolidation for a home valued at $100,000.
Meanwhile, people who lived in unincorporated Bibb before consolidation would shell out about $300 more on property taxes than they did in 2013.
This has left some Macon-Bibb County residents who thought consolidation was going to save them money scratching their heads.
But the goal of the city-county merger wasn't necessarily to have everyone paying less in taxes. It was to have all residents paying the same tax rate and to reduce the overall budget by at least 20 percent.
"It was equalization," said Chris Floore, head of Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs. "It was the elimination of double taxation for the city, so everyone would be taxed at the same rate and get the same services."
