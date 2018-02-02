Family vows to 'keep American dream going' after flames burn 50-year-old truck shop

The Wood family huddled in the cold Friday morning as fire destroyed part of their 50-year-old business.

At about 6:30 a.m., Macon-Bibb County firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Ga. 247, or Hawkinsville Road, where flames were devouring the repair shop of Middle Georgia Freightliner Isuzu.

Owner Bill Wood watched as firefighters circled the one-story, metal building housing 16 tractor trailers under repair at the third-generation family business.

"My dad started it and I took it over from my dad, and quite frankly for the most part, my sons have taken it over now," Wood said as some of his other long-time workers arrived.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The business employs 55 people, he said.

Bright orange flames shot high into the predawn sky as the blaze intensified shortly after firefighters arrived on Bartlett Road near Bibb Distributing.

Bibb sheriff's deputies set up a detour at Barnes Ferry Road as fire hoses blocked the road.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:48 'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze Pause 1:10 Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter 1:01 Fire erupts at Middle Georgia Freightliner repair shop in Macon 0:32 Major fire closes 247 near Bibb distributing in Macon 1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 0:58 Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair 1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:04 Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire erupts at Middle Georgia Freightliner repair shop in Macon Firefighters took a defensive mode at a major blaze at Middle Georgia Freightliner early Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Macon-Bibb County fire crews surrounded the building to combat the flames that shut down Ga. 247 near Bibb Distributing Co. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

"We are in a defensive tactic at this time," Macon-Bibb County Fire Assistant Chief Shane Edwards said as a firefighter on an aerial ladder was pumping water down on the roof, sending a thick plume of black smoke high into the sky.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said firefighters initially battled heavy flames on the inside of the building until it became too dangerous for them.

"The roof was compromised to the point that it was about to collapse in on them so they did make a withdrawal, had crews back out," Riggins said of the two-alarm fire. "We were very concerned there were lots of explosives inside the building."

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:48 'We'll be back,' truck business owner says after blaze Pause 1:10 Keep your jackets nearby, groundhog's weather prediction calls for longer winter 1:01 Fire erupts at Middle Georgia Freightliner repair shop in Macon 0:32 Major fire closes 247 near Bibb distributing in Macon 1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 0:58 Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair 1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:04 Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Major fire closes 247 near Bibb distributing in Macon Bibb sheriff's deputies have Ga. 247 blocked at Bartlett Road due to a major fire across from Bibb Distributing Friday, February 2, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

A couple of propane tanks possibly exploded as crews were working, he said.

After about 30 minutes on scene, firefighters extinguished most of the flames that were burning so hot they devoured the paint on the metal exterior walls near the offices.

Most of the damage was in the service office and parts department that had a second story of storage near the right side of the building.

"If I could have saved the parts department, then I could have worked in the yard on trucks," Wood said. "But without parts and without the computers, you're done."

Tractor trailers valued at about $150,000 a piece were in all 16 bays, he said, and he was only beginning to calculate the loss of diagnostic computers and their software programs and other tools.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to six service bays on the left side of the building.





Fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton will try to determine where the fire started.

No one was there at the time the fire began and no one was hurt fighting the flames.

Although the business is "heavily insured," Wood worries about losing regular customers who need trucks repaired before they can reopen.





When his late father Joe Wood opened in 1967, he called the business his "American Dream."

Before he died in 1998, he told his son and grandsons to "keep my American Dream going."

As firefighters were rolling up hoses, the Wood family pledged to do just that.

"We will be back," Wood said. "It will just be a while."





