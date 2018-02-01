As U.S military members served across the world, a Georgia man was stealing their supplies

5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' Pause

0:58 Homeless take advantage free health screenings, giveaways at resource fair

1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

1:04 Fishermen take advantage of warmer weather, but do fish?

1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones

3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir