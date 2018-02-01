Local

February 1, 2018 9:15 AM

As U.S military members served across the world, a Georgia man was stealing their supplies

By Liz Fabian

A Georgia man will spend 23 months in prison for stealing military supplies from Robins Air Force Base.

Mikel A. Parish, 28, of Griffin, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for the Middle District of Georgia, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office .

In 2016, Griffin police contacted U.S. Air Force Security Forces after Parish was caught pawning and selling what appeared to be military equipment.

Parish, a distribution process worker for Defense Logistic Agency between April 2015 and March of 2016, pleaded guilty in September to taking government property and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $208,000.

His job was to enter supply data into the ordering and cataloging systems on base, but the investigation showed Parish used his badge after hours and before work to steal ballistic vests, copper wire spools, rifle scopes and other military supplies.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler established a priority for prosecuting government theft and fraud in this era of reduced budgets and government austerity, according to a news release.

"Stealing from our armed forces even as they are engaged in violent conflict in defense of our nation is simply reprehensible," Peeler stated in the release.

Peeler thanked Griffin police and RAFB investigators with the U.S. Air Force 78 Security Forces Squadron for their assistance in prosecuting Parish.

