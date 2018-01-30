More Videos

Local

Nationwide search for family of man killed on Pio Nono ends in Byron

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 30, 2018 12:55 PM

For weeks, a Byron man's son and sister have been trying to find him.

Richard C. Mitchem's family has been calling his roommate, but just learned of his death, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

"They saw it in the media," Jones said Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has been trying to identify Mitchem for three weeks after he was fatally injured while crossing the street.

Mitchem, 59, died Jan. 8 without any identification on him when he was hit by a car in the 2800 block of Pio Nono Avenue near the entrance to the old Westgate Mall.

Tattoo.JPG
A unidentified white man believed to be in his 50s has tattoos on his left chest and shoulder that could help identify him. He was hit by a car and killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Monday morning.
Special to The Telegraph Bibb County Coroner's Office

Jones released pictures of his tattoos in hopes someone would recognize him, but no one came forward for 21 days.

Jones had planned to seek a court order to have him cremated but his body will now be turned over to a local funeral home, he said.

Last May, another homeless man without identification also was hit on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon.

He was identified days later, but authorities could not locate family members.

Relatives in Ohio learned of his death after Charlie Ray Brown had already been cremated by court order.

Jones is urging anyone with information about the man killed Jan. 8 to call him at 478-256-6716.



