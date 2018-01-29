More Videos

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 1:06

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

Pause
You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:15

You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:03

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

Macon 'agrihood' gets $500,000 grant 0:28

Macon 'agrihood' gets $500,000 grant

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace. in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017. lfabian@macon.com
Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace. in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017. lfabian@macon.com

Local

Lost dog howls in delight after reuniting with owner after a month apart

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 29, 2018 12:21 PM

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and apparently causes some hounds to howl louder and longer.

Chipper, a 4-year-old dog who was separated from his owner for a month, let out squeals of delight Sunday when the two were reunited in Warner Robins.

Endless Love Pet Palace owner Sheila Kemp said she heard Travis Allen's sorrow when he called to report his dog missing late last month.

"The sadness in his voice, I heard his heart breaking and I told him I'd try to help," Kemp said Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allen, from Durham, North Carolina, was visiting his brother in Warner Robins when Chipper got away Dec. 28, not far from Kemp's pet boarding business.

He stayed a couple of extra days to look for the dog, but sadly had to return home without him.

Kemp posted Chipper's picture on Facebook, left traps and put up posters across town with Charydi Gambill, hoping someone would spot the medium-sized brown dog.

Kemp spread the word through social media and had an army of volunteers looking for him, including Gina Boselie who checked the shelter regularly and examined deceased dogs to make sure it wasn't him.

Chipper braved the elements for nearly two weeks before a couple of ladies took him in.

He was scrawny and scared, but they nursed him back to health as Allen was losing hope he'd ever see his dog again.

Last week, Chipper's rescuers spotted one of the posters and answered Kemp's plea to call with information about the lost dog.

Endless Love took in Chipper, pampered him and dressed him in a neck tie before Allen arrived to pick him up.

As Kemp carried Chipper out of the kennel, his tail was swinging faster than his namesake, Atlanta Braves' Chipper Jones, at bat.

Allen got his chin licked as soon as Chipper got a tongue's length way.

After a couple of pats on the back, Chipper couldn't hold it in any longer.

Wimpers turned to cries before he threw his muzzle high in the air and howled with delight for the better part of a minute.

"It made our hearts happy," Kemp said.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment 1:06

Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment

Pause
You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event 1:15

You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:03

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

Macon 'agrihood' gets $500,000 grant 0:28

Macon 'agrihood' gets $500,000 grant

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

View More Video