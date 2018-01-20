Robins Air Force Base, Ocmulgee Monument feel effects of government shutdown

More Videos 2:10 More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision Pause 1:27 What you need to know about flu shots 1:20 Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 4:47 Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Museum hosts robotic competition despite government shutdown Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14. Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph