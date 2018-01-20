Police searching for man reported missing while visiting Warner Robins

Warner Robins Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing person.
Brett Jemery Reek, from Tennessee, was visiting Warner Robins and was last seen walking away from a residence on Vernon Drive near Watson Boulevard. He is not considered "at risk" but is unfamiliar with the area, according to the department.
Reek is 45 years old, 5 foot 10 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black knit hat, red and white jacket over a sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. If you have information, call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
