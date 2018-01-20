Warner Robins Police Department is searching for Brett Jemery Reek, who was visiting Warner Robins from Tennessee and has been reported missing.
Warner Robins Police Department is searching for Brett Jemery Reek, who was visiting Warner Robins from Tennessee and has been reported missing. Special to The Telegraph
Warner Robins Police Department is searching for Brett Jemery Reek, who was visiting Warner Robins from Tennessee and has been reported missing. Special to The Telegraph

Local

Police searching for man reported missing while visiting Warner Robins

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 20, 2018 03:26 PM

Warner Robins Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing person.

Brett Jemery Reek, from Tennessee, was visiting Warner Robins and was last seen walking away from a residence on Vernon Drive near Watson Boulevard. He is not considered "at risk" but is unfamiliar with the area, according to the department.

Reek is 45 years old, 5 foot 10 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black knit hat, red and white jacket over a sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes. If you have information, call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision

    People rallied and marched in downtown Macon on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 to remember the 1973 Supreme Court decision to legalized abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.

More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision

More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision 2:10

More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision
Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting 1:15

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting
Old City Flower Festival brings more than 15 churches together 1:02

Old City Flower Festival brings more than 15 churches together

View More Video