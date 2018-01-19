Driver of log truck dies after crash in East Macon

The driver of a log truck apparently suffered a medical emergency Friday morning and crashed on Shurling Drive in East Macon.
The Bibb county sheriffs office is investigating the crash that happened across from the Saint Pauls church at about 7 a.m. Friday.
Bibb county coroner Leon Jones said the driver was pronounced dead at Coliseum Medical Centers.
Bibb County sheriffs PublicAffairs Lieutenant Sean DeFoe said they believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash and his death, although an autopsy is pending to confirm.
DeFoe said the truck veered into another vehicle that spun around to face the opposite direction on Shurling Drive.
The truck went off the road and crashed into the woods, DeFoe said.
The driver's identity has not yet been released. Come back to Macon.com for updates.
