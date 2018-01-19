Local

Driver of log truck dies after crash in East Macon

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 19, 2018 09:47 AM





The driver of a log truck apparently suffered a medical emergency Friday morning and crashed on Shurling Drive in East Macon.


Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Bibb county sheriffs office is investigating the crash that happened across from the Saint Pauls church at about 7 a.m. Friday.


Bibb county coroner Leon Jones said the driver was pronounced dead at Coliseum Medical Centers.


Bibb County sheriffs PublicAffairs Lieutenant Sean DeFoe said they believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash and his death, although an autopsy is pending to confirm.


DeFoe said the truck veered into another vehicle that spun around to face the opposite direction on Shurling Drive.



The truck went off the road and crashed into the woods, DeFoe said.


The driver's identity has not yet been released. Come back to Macon.com for updates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting

    Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in south Macon Friday morning, January 19, 2018, where 18-year-old Malikah Harris was wounded in the left leg just before 9 a.m.

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting 1:15

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting
Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly' 1:24

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly'
Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

View More Video