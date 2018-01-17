More Videos

  • Snow is falling in Macon

    Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic.

Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic. wmarshall@macon.com
Snow is falling in Macon, but I 75 is clear for traffic. wmarshall@macon.com

Local

Snow is falling now, but will it stay?

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 17, 2018 07:26 AM

Before the sun came up, it was snowing in Middle Georgia.

Flakes began to fall in Macon at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday and show showers are expected to continue into the morning hours.

Less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in Macon, although counties to the north will see higher totals up to 2 inches.

Slick conditions were making morning travel into work dicey for some drivers. There were numerous accidents along Interstate 75 North and South, especially near the split with Interstate 16, as well as along Riverside Drive. A multiple car wreck on I-75 before the split tied up traffic for a while, but lanes were moving again.

Temperatures plunged from about 50 degrees Tuesday night to the upper 20s by about 6 a.m. in Macon.

The mercury is going to continue to drop into the teens by Thursday morning with a cold air mass entrenching over Georgia.

Macon's high is only expected to reach 33 degrees Wednesday which means roads could be icy.

With gusts of 25 mph, wind chills are expected to be in the teens.

Travel is not recommended Wednesday morning in the midstate due to the wintry weather.

Sunshine returns Thursday with a high near 47, so enjoy the snow when you can because it will soon be only a memory.

  • Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

    After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick.

Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice

After hours of snowfall in Macon Wednesday, January 17, 2018, most roads are passable but bridges are slick.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph

