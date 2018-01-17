Government and business closings

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 4 p.m. Wednesday as Middle Georgia is expected to get a dusting of snow up to about an inch accumulation. Due to the inclement weather, the following will be closed or delay opening and operation:
- Macon-Bibb County: Closed Wednesday. Opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.
- Macon Bibb Economic Opportunity Council: closed Wednesday
- Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office (Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties): closed Wednesday
- Macon Transit Authority: bus routes delayed until 11 a.m.
- Milledgeville-Baldwin Chamber: annual meeting to be postponed to a later date
- Mulberry Market: closed Wednesday
-Houston County Public Libraries: closed Wednesday
-Georgia State Government: closed for non-essential personnel
- Telegraph offices: closed until noon Wednesday
-Warner Robins: closed Wednesday
Have a closing you need to announce? Email it to breaking@macon.com to get it added to the list.
Comments