Government and business closings

By Liz Fabian

January 17, 2018 04:55 AM

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 4 p.m. Wednesday as Middle Georgia is expected to get a dusting of snow up to about an inch accumulation. Due to the inclement weather, the following will be closed or delay opening and operation:

- Macon-Bibb County: Closed Wednesday. Opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.

- Macon Bibb Economic Opportunity Council: closed Wednesday

- Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office (Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties): closed Wednesday

- Macon Transit Authority: bus routes delayed until 11 a.m.

- Milledgeville-Baldwin Chamber: annual meeting to be postponed to a later date

- Mulberry Market: closed Wednesday

-Houston County Public Libraries: closed Wednesday

-Georgia State Government: closed for non-essential personnel

- Telegraph offices: closed until noon Wednesday

-Warner Robins: closed Wednesday

Have a closing you need to announce? Email it to breaking@macon.com to get it added to the list.

Snow is falling in Macon 0:30

Snow is falling in Macon

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:01

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport

'Really great to see passengers' 2:07

'Really great to see passengers'

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:01

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport

'Really great to see passengers' 2:07

'Really great to see passengers'

