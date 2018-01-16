Macon-Bibb government to open late Wednesday, state offices closed for wintry weather

With snow and ice in the forecast for much of Georgia on Wednesday morning, some public offices in the midstate will open late.
The Macon-Bibb County Government offices and the Bibb County courthouse will open at 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency late Tuesday.
Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 83 counties north of Columbus, Macon and Augusta late Tuesday.
State offices will be closed Wednesday. The City of Warner Robins also will be closed Wednesday.
Snow is expected to start about 5 a.m. and parts of Middle Georgia could see up to 1.3 inches, according to a Facebook post by the Macon-Bibb EMA.
"The main threat to the area will be hazardous travel conditions," the agency said in the post that warned of ice and chilling temperatures.
The high for Wednesday is 36 degrees, "so there will be some melting before the temperature drops below freezing again," according to the post.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
