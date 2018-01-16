Can you name the Macon Bacon man?

Now that Middle Georgia helped select the Macon Bacon team name, the team needs your help again.
Macon's new baseball team is now trying to name its Bacon Man mascot.
In the coming weeks, the team will announce the name of its mascot and is asking members of the public to submit their best idea to the Macon Bacon website, www.maconbaconbaseball.com.
Only one entry per person will be allowed.
The winning entry will receive a free visit from the Macon Bacon man.
Last week, the team announced what it said would be the Southeast's biggest beer garden at the stadium, at 2,000 square feet, in a partnership with Macon Beer Co. The company said it planned to brew a specialty beer for the Macon Bacon.
