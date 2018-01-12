A school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Gray Highway at Second Street.
Local

School bus crash blocks Gray Highway

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 12, 2018 08:42 AM

Traffic headed away from downtown Macon on Gray Highway was blocked by a school bus crash Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the Houston County school bus was hit near the intersection of Second Street and Clinton Road, according to 911 dispatchers.

"There were two students on the bus and no injuries," Houston County Board of Education Director of Community & School Affairs Beth McLaughlin said.

It appears the bus, which was transporting the children to school, was broadsided by a small, red, 2-door, hatchback.

Traffic headed into Macon on Gray Highway also was slow, but moving, according to a witness.



