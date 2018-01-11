Getty Images/iStockphoto
What’s open, what’s not for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 11, 2018 04:53 PM

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, Bank Of The Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, Synovus and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday. Sun Trust Bank's traditional branches will be closed Monday and in-store branches will have normal hours.

Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Forsyth, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry, Roberta and Warner Robins, as well as offices for Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties, will be closed Monday. The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Monday. State courts and federal courts will be closed Monday.

Mail delivery: No delivery Monday.

Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins, as well as for Crawford, Houston and Peach counties, will run on schedule Monday. Garbage routes in Bibb County and Fort Valley will not run Monday, and pickup will be delayed by a day all week.

Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday-Monday. The libraries in Houston County will be closed Friday-Monday for staff training, a software update and the holiday. Libraries in Peach counties will be closed Monday.

