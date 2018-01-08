More Videos

    Bibb Coroner Lonnie Miley said 19-year-old Joshua Jones was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, in a truck, following their father's car on the way to their aunt's funeral when a car clipped a truck. The truck overturned and Joshua died at the scene on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road.

Teen killed in crash was on the way to his aunt's funeral

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 08, 2018 04:47 PM

A Macon teenager died and his brother was seriously hurt in a crash on Ga. 247 Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Jones, 19, was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, to Warner Robins for their aunt's funeral when the crash occurred on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road.

A car clipped the truck, causing it to overturn, Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.

Joshua Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and his brother was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in serious condition after the 1:30 p.m. wreck.

"(Jaquez) was following his father, who actually looked into the rear view mirror and kind of witnessed the accident," Miley said. "It's just a very, very unfortunate incident."

It took firefighters several hours to cut Joshua's body from the truck, and traffic was blocked southbound for the duration.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

