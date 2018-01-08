Teen killed in crash was on the way to his aunt's funeral

More Videos 1:55 Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral Pause 0:38 Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron 1:22 Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:27 Hargray partners with Moonhanger Group to sponsor new Capitol Theatre venture 0:39 Lawyer: Did you kill her? Defendant: No sir, no sir, no sir. 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:20 Neighbor recounts Crestwood Terrace shooting 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral Bibb Coroner Lonnie Miley said 19-year-old Joshua Jones was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, in a truck, following their father’s car on the way to their aunt’s funeral when a car clipped a truck. The truck overturned and Joshua died at the scene on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road. Bibb Coroner Lonnie Miley said 19-year-old Joshua Jones was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, in a truck, following their father’s car on the way to their aunt’s funeral when a car clipped a truck. The truck overturned and Joshua died at the scene on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road. Laura Corley The Telegraph

