Local

Victim identified in suspected overdose death

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 07, 2018 10:14 AM

A Bryon man has been identified as the victim of a suspected fatal heroin overdose in a parking lot Saturday.

Eric Everidge, 36, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a parking lot on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

He had been inside Sky Zone Trampoline Park with his family, the release stated. He was found with drug paraphernalia in his lap that was later confirmed to be heroin. He was transported to Northside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



