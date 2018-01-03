Macon-Bibb sets end date for Irma debris pickup, offers free mulch to residents

Tropical Storm Irma debris should be placed on Macon-Bibb County curbs by Sunday as collections wrap up in Macon-Bibb County.
The county is targeting Jan. 16 as the final day for crews to to collect remnants of trees blown over during the Sept. 11 storm. Starting Monday, The county is also offering people a chance to pick up the mulch at one of its temporary debris sites a news release said.
"We’re nearing the end of collecting Irma debris, and the piles we’re now starting to see are regular yard waste piles,” Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley said in the release. “There are still some streets and neighborhoods that need Irma debris collection, but we’ll be collecting fresh piles as part of our regular routes going forward.”
Macon-Bibb officials are asking residents with piles of uncollected Irma debris to file reports at the Emergency Management Agency at 478-832-6300 or EMA@maconbibb.us or by visiting the county's SeeClickFix website.
There has been well over 83,000 cubic yards of debris collected in Bibb since Oct. 12.
How to to collect the mulch:
* Pickup sites: Public Works Department, 4520 Knight Road, or the former animal shelter, 1000 Eleventh St;
* Must be picked up 9a.m.-4p.m. weekdays from Monday-Jan. 26;
* Must have a personal truck or trailer to pick it up. Commercial trucks or businesses are not allowed to get the mulch;
* Bring a shovel
* The mulch is a "rough cut" so its use is limited.
There are instructions Macon-Bibb residents should follow for curbside pickup:
* Do not put parts of tree debris into trash cans;
* Limbs, branches and tree trunks should be cut into pieces that are no longer than four feet in length and placed at the curb;
* Tree trunks should be separated into their own piles;
* Leaves and pine straw should be placed inside garbage bags.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
