Macon-Bibb sets end date for Irma debris pickup, offers free mulch to residents

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins describes the process being taken to collect Tropical Storm Irma debris. Since Oct. 12, more than 20,000 cubic yards has been picked up. Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins describes the process being taken to collect Tropical Storm Irma debris. Since Oct. 12, more than 20,000 cubic yards has been picked up. Woody Marshall and Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

