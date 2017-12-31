Local

Man critical after nightclub shooting

December 31, 2017 07:22 AM

A Macon man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting at Rodeo Bar and Grill in Macon early Sunday.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. when a fight broke out inside the club at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue, near Rocky Creek Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. Kevin Lashawn Wilson, 43, was struck in the head. It was not known whether he was involved in the fight, the release stated.

There is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

