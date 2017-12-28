Getty Images/iStockphoto
What's open, what's not for New Years

By Linda S. Morris

December 28, 2017 11:25 AM

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, Bank Of The Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, Synovus and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday. SunTrust Bank's in-store branches will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Forsyth, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry, Roberta and Warner Robins as well as offices for Crawford, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday. Offices for Macon-Bibb County will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Offices for Houston County will be closed Friday and Monday. The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Monday. State courts and federal courts will be closed Monday.

Mail delivery: No delivery Monday.

Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Bibb, Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will not run Monday and pickup will be delayed by a day all week.

Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday-Monday. The libraries in Houston and Peach counties will be closed Monday.

Compiled by writer Linda S. Morris.

