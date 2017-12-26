Local

Coroner needs help finding dead man's family

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 26, 2017 01:40 PM

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is asking for the public's help with finding the family of a Hawkinsville man who died in Macon on Tuesday.

Antonio Fleming is believed to have died of natural causes.

Fleming is believed to be in his late 50s. Jones said he once worked at Stokes-Shaheen Produce, which closed its doors on Hawthorne Street in Macon in 2006.

Anyone who knows Fleming or any of his family is asked to call Jones at 478-256-6716.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

