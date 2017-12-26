Victim named in Tifton homicide, teen still sought

Tifton police have identified the 15-year-old victim of a homicide in which a fugitive teen is being sought for murder.
The Tifton Police Department identified the victim in the Saturday slaying as Jamiles Taylor, according to WALB in Albany. He was killed at Peterson's Apartments. The cause of death was not released.
James Robert Pritchett, 17, of Tifton has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying. He is being sought and is believed to be on the run with his girlfriend.
The photo of Pritchett that police used in his wanted poster was placed on what appears to be his Facebook page Saturday about an hour before the slaying. The caption at the top of the photo, in which he has cash spread out as his feet, states "Homicides Mamas CryinG It Ain't Nun To It." In his profile photo he is making an obscene gesture with each hand while standing next to two other males.
Never miss a local story.
Pritchett is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.
Comments