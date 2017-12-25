Warner Robins churches help others on Christmas

Two churches of different denominations combined forces Monday to make Christmas brighter for many in Warner Robins.

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church organized a meal for people in need, while First United Methodist Church on North Davis Drive provided the location and the kitchen for preparation. Several other churches of varying denominations also participated, said Brad Welik, vicar at Mount Calvary Lutheran. He said the event has been held for the past 13 years.

"As we look out into the community, as Christians we are called to be loving, we see this need and it's an opportunity to show the love that is shown to us through Jesus," he said.

About 100 people were served at the church, while volunteers also delivered about 130 meals throughout the community. The event also included giveaways of books and teddy bears to children. About 45 volunteers total participated.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

One group of women handed out purses filled with toiletries for women in need. Rose Broughton, who has organized the purse giveaway for the past three years, said she expected to hand out about 100 of the purses on Christmas. What she didn't give away at the church she planned to take to a halfway house in Perry.

She also keeps purses in her trunk that she hands out to homeless women she sees throughout the year.

"It touches your heart, it really does, just to be able to help some of the ladies," she said. "You know they can use these things and some are not able to buy them. They really need them."

Among those in attendance was Matt Green, of Warner Robins, who was there with his cousin and her family.

"It was really good," he said after enjoying the meal that included turkey, ham, dressing, green beans and more. "I honestly think this is a very good thing they have going on because some people don't get food every day."





