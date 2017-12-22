Telegraph readers take Reindeer Gang families to heart

More Videos 1:41 "Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 4:37 Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:24 Houston County guard says 'Go Dogs' 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

"Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season Employees of Interstate Auto Sales stopped Sandra Torres before her 3 mile walk home after work Thursday night and handed her keys to a minivan. Torres has been walking to and from work as a waitress and cashier at El Carnaval since mid-November. Employees of Interstate Auto Sales stopped Sandra Torres before her 3 mile walk home after work Thursday night and handed her keys to a minivan. Torres has been walking to and from work as a waitress and cashier at El Carnaval since mid-November. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

