Robins Air Force Base spotted in Clint Eastwood movie trailer

Though the signs say Fort Sam Houston, it is actually Robins Air Force Base that is shown among scenes included in a trailer for "The 15:17 to Paris," a movie directed by Clint Eastwood that is set to hit theaters in February.
The film centers on Airman First Class Spencer Stone, one of three Americans who helped foil a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris in August 2015.
In the trailer for the movie, Stone is shown riding on bus through Fort Sam Houston. That scene and others, such as troops marching in formation and exercising, were shot Robins Air Force Base on Aug. 1, base spokesman Roland Leach said in an email to The Telegraph on Monday.
The movie is set to play in theaters Feb. 9, according to IMBD.com.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
