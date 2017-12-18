Screen grab
Screen grab

Local

Robins Air Force Base spotted in Clint Eastwood movie trailer

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 18, 2017 04:58 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:03 PM

Though the signs say Fort Sam Houston, it is actually Robins Air Force Base that is shown among scenes included in a trailer for "The 15:17 to Paris," a movie directed by Clint Eastwood that is set to hit theaters in February.

The film centers on Airman First Class Spencer Stone, one of three Americans who helped foil a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris in August 2015.

In the trailer for the movie, Stone is shown riding on bus through Fort Sam Houston. That scene and others, such as troops marching in formation and exercising, were shot Robins Air Force Base on Aug. 1, base spokesman Roland Leach said in an email to The Telegraph on Monday.

The movie is set to play in theaters Feb. 9, according to IMBD.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

    Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill.

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County 2:50

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County
Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 0:54

Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum
Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City 2:11

Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City

View More Video