Tension high as Peach football coach fights for team over controversial call in title game

More Videos 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:18 'It's not just a call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:11 Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'It's not just call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling Peach County football coach Chad Campbell on Monday pleaded his team's case to the GHSA board of trustees about a referee's call on a pivotal play in the Dec. 8 AAA title game against Calhoun. Peach County football coach Chad Campbell on Monday pleaded his team's case to the GHSA board of trustees about a referee's call on a pivotal play in the Dec. 8 AAA title game against Calhoun. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Peach County football coach Chad Campbell on Monday pleaded his team's case to the GHSA board of trustees about a referee's call on a pivotal play in the Dec. 8 AAA title game against Calhoun. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph